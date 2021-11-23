 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Finding wisdom in football
0 Comments

Letter: Finding wisdom in football

  • 0
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6

Nebraska coach Scott Frost (left) and Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts briefly embrace before the game against Ohio State on Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

I trust Big Red football is headed in the right direction with Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Coach Scott Frost.

My concern is for Husker Nation and the unhealthy critical atmosphere that has crept into the coffee shops and media.

In earlier cultures, the "gray hairs” were respected for their wisdom and insight. What might they teach us?

John G. Neihardt, after listening to a friend complaining for hours about current conditions, asked him to take equal time expressing gratitude for his life's happenings.

Bob Devaney supposedly once noted that 800 million people in China "don't give a damn whether Nebraska wins or loses."

Papa Bear George Halas said, “Today, with heartache and turmoil surrounding us, a man’s courage can easily fail him. We must never despair, for despair is no good for any of us."

And Vince Lombardi said, "for the great game of football and for the salubrious effect it has on millions of fans in America, my appeal is to do all you can to enhance the climate for football. We don’t need detractors; we do need football in America."

Finally, any real Nebraska fan knows of professor and Renaissance man Hartley Burr Alexander. He penned, “Not the victory but the action; Not the goal but the game; In the deed the glory."

What deed of glory can you do today? Consider reflecting, taking a deep breath, loosening your belt or lending a hand. When’s the last time you wrote a thank-you note?

Randy Lukasiewicz, Omaha

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Two sides to protest
Letters

Letter: Two sides to protest

Oh, my! Protesting right here in "River City." Last Friday's Husker volleyball game became the scene for protest when some people knelt during…

Letter: Negativity solves nothing
Letters

Letter: Negativity solves nothing

  • Updated

Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is telling us there are 60,000 illegal immigrants in Nebraska costing taxpayers several hu…

Letter: Science should come first
Letters

Letter: Science should come first

  • Updated

Why is Gov. Pete Ricketts against vaccination and mask mandates? As of Nov. 8, according to the New York Times, four Nebraska counties had a v…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News