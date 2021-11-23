Letter: Finding wisdom in football

I trust Big Red football is headed in the right direction with Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Coach Scott Frost.

My concern is for Husker Nation and the unhealthy critical atmosphere that has crept into the coffee shops and media.

In earlier cultures, the "gray hairs” were respected for their wisdom and insight. What might they teach us?

John G. Neihardt, after listening to a friend complaining for hours about current conditions, asked him to take equal time expressing gratitude for his life's happenings.

Bob Devaney supposedly once noted that 800 million people in China "don't give a damn whether Nebraska wins or loses."

Papa Bear George Halas said, “Today, with heartache and turmoil surrounding us, a man’s courage can easily fail him. We must never despair, for despair is no good for any of us."

And Vince Lombardi said, "for the great game of football and for the salubrious effect it has on millions of fans in America, my appeal is to do all you can to enhance the climate for football. We don’t need detractors; we do need football in America."