Letter: Finding fentanyl on high seas

Now that the elections are over it is time for the Biden Administration and Congress to get serious about stopping the flow of fentanyl, into our country. It's killings so many of our young people.

President John F. Kennedy stopped the Soviet Union from sending missiles into Cuba by stopping ships on the high seas and turning them back.

We should do the same with any and all ships traveling from China to Mexico. If we find the makings for fentanyl onboard, we should turn them around or give the crew time to get off the ship and send it to the bottom of the sea. That should stop it!

Little kids might not get that new soccer ball in time for Christmas, but it is worth it to save their older brothers and sisters from overdosing and dying on this lethal drug.

Daniel R. Rees, Lincoln