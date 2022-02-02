 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Finding affordable, practical win

Water Fight Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announces a $500 million plan to build canals in neighboring Colorado on Monday. The project would divert water out of Colorado to ensure that Nebraska gets its share under the South Platte Compact, a water-sharing agreement enacted in 1923. 

 Grant Schulte, Associated Press

Yes, the South Platte River in Western Nebraska is a troubled stream that often dries up in August and September. And no, LB1015 to authorize the completion of the Perkins County canal (started in 1893) is not the solution to preserve our state's meager share of water negotiated in a 1923 compact with Colorado.

Proximity and knowledge of the area tell me that Gov. Pete Ricketts' proposal is highly impractical. According to the governor, a $500 million canal would get us a storage reservoir, gravity irrigation, provide cooling water for a hydroelectric plant near Sutherland (already serviced by the CNPPD canal), and even insure that Omaha and Lincoln (300 miles distant) will have an endless supply of drinking water. In addition, a constant dribble of water from Big Springs to North Platte would be assured.

Of course someone will have to convince Perkins County farmers (still upset about being the only county in the state without a bridge), the majority of which hydrate their crops with center pivot irrigation rather than gravity irrigation, to purchase surface water rather than pump it with ease from the Ogallala aquifer -- an unlikely acquisition.

So Ricketts' intentions are good, Nebraska can use the water, albeit a small quantity. But is it worth a half a billion dollars, a project that conceivably might benefit a tiny fraction of Nebraska's population? It isn't exactly an equitable investment.

Perhaps a few smart lawyers could litigate an agreement that would maintain the trickle we have today. Status quo would be a practical victory for both sides and at much less cost.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala

