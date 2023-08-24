To combat loneliness, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is proposing the National Strategy for Social Connection Act — a Department of Friendship. Joking aside, Senator Murphy has identified a problem, if not the solution. Loneliness and isolation.

In May of this year, the U.S. Surgeon General declared loneliness a public health crisis. According to a 2021 Harvard study, 36% of American adults surveyed reported feeling lonely “frequently” or “almost all the time or all the time,” including 61% between ages 18 and 25.

It seems, with the proliferation of smartphones, global connection has led to local disconnection.

Accompanying the rise in loneliness and isolation is a fall in participation in religious communities. According to Gallup, church membership in the U.S. measured 73% in 1937 and 49% between 2018 and 2020.

Humans need friendship and community. It is written into our souls.

In my life experience as a Catholic Christian, religious community has meant sharing the anxieties and joys of life. Religious communities bring together folks from various backgrounds, ages, political beliefs and classes in a way very-online communities do not. Most importantly, religious community provides a shared recognition that life has meaning and purpose.

Don’t wait for the Department of Friendship. Go (back) to church. There is community waiting for you.

Andrew Pease, Lincoln