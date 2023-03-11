Location, location, location.

The Lincoln Bold project is a great development for downtown Lincoln, and it’s generated a surprising level of recent public controversy. There must be reasons for this. Here are my thoughts, along with those of many local architects with whom I’ve spoken:

The proposed Ninth and P location has severe limitations. This small site cannot provide any parking for over 100 residential users or office workers in the 36,000 square foot office proposal.

The city will lease 200 stalls to the project in a city parking facility a block away. These stalls will be leased 24/7 and will no longer be available to Lincoln’s taxpayers whose funds originally built this garage.

Construction may take two to three years. P Street vehicle access will be temporarily closed and street parking eliminated. Some Haymarket businesses may succumb to the pressures created by these access and parking issues.

Some feel the project represents an aesthetic intrusion into the Haymarket. It’s difficult for a 22-story structure to fit into an historic neighborhood of 3-6 story brick buildings.

The Lincoln Bold project should succeed. The city has an opportunity and obligation to investigate and help assemble alternative sites that afford terrific views, walkable access to the Haymarket and provide adequate on-site parking. I can think of four such downtown locations.

I urge the City Council to tap the brakes on the project's approval to avoid a regrettable and irreversible result. Let’s find a location that makes this great project even better!

David L. Erickson, Lincoln