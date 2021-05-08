Letter: Filibuster should be eliminated

The letter to the editor, “Filibuster helps temper parties” (May 2), asserts "The filibuster rule in the Senate works to prevent 'mob rule' of our government."

According to Senate filibuster rules, 60% of senators is not mob rule. So less than 60% is “mob rule”? Really?

Currently, Senate Republicans represent 39% of the American people. With one more senator they could control the Senate representing 40% of Americans. Theoretically, 18% of the current populace could elect a majority in the Senate. The Great Compromise of 1787 (two senators per state) gave great advantage to smaller states but was tolerated by larger ones in the interest of unity – not because of some altruistic interest in small state challenges.

The census of 1790 gave the ratio of largest to smallest state populations (Virginia/Delaware) at 12.6 to 1, while the Census of 2020 yielded that ratio (California/Wyoming) at 68.5 to 1. So our flawed system of “democratic” republic is now more than five times less democratic than it was at the time of the Founding Fathers, two of whom, Madison and Hamilton, supported proportional representation in the Senate as well as the House.