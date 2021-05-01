 Skip to main content
Letter: Filibuster helps temper parties
Letter: Filibuster helps temper parties

Before the United States entered World War II in 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt sent five men to London to help him determine a role for the United States.

Apparently, Democrats have either forgotten the importance of the filibuster or they want to force progressive laws on the citizens of this country. Consider their desire to increase the size of the Supreme Court by four progressive justices.

In the late 1930s, President Franklin D. Roosevelt sent commissions to Europe to study communism and fascism. Two major pieces of legislation that he passed, NRA and AAA, were both declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. To prevent that from happening again, FDR proposed increasing the size of the court.

The filibuster rule in the Senate works to prevent “mob rule” of our government. To pass legislation the party with the most votes has to compromise with the weaker party. Currently the House has 218 Democrat votes, and Republicans have 211 votes. In the Senate, Democrats and Republicans can count on 50 votes each, making the Democrats very weak with only the vice president's vote mattering.

Over the past four years, Senate Democrats used the filibuster 327 times. With only an eight-vote majority in Congress, Democrats are trying to force a very progressive change to our country. Without the filibuster, they will accomplish that goal.

Richard Pullman, Hallam

