Letter: Fight poverty, not the poor

U.S. Capitol

Flags fly Tuesday in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 1, 2019.

 JOSE LUIS MAGANA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

An early-hour phone call made me forget to breathe. At 22, my cousin was found dead in his room. This deep and complicated kind of loss is relatable to too many of us. I don’t fully understand the cause(s) of his death, but I have come to understand the probable role of poverty.

Martin Luther King Jr. preached, “There is nothing new about poverty. What is new, however, is that we have the resources to get rid of it.”

The Poor People’s Campaign still carries King’s message, calling for a revival of our morals. Our country — the richest in history -- has abundant resources to ensure everybody has the necessities to live. Yet, in Nebraska over 2,400 people are homeless and 158,000 are without health insurance. Rent for a two-bedroom apartment requires working 71 hours per week at minimum wage.

By age 17, Jon’s parents had died. He worked but couldn’t afford rent, a car or insurance. Getting to the nearest doctor 45 miles away was a struggle. An injury at work and lack of health care led to an infection. Did that cause his heart to stop? Did he have an undiagnosed condition? Was it something else? We’ll never know. But Jon showed me it’s time for a change: Fight poverty, not the poor!

That's why I'm going to join the June 18 Moral March on Washington.

Mandy Berlin Coyle, Lincoln

