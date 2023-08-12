I see our newest governor is sending National Guard members to Texas, one reason being drugs coming across the border.

Drugs are out of control in our communities. Why not deploy them here to shut down drug dealers? In Scottsbluff, with great regularity dealers are given probation, reduced sentences, you name it.

I can't tell you the numbers of stories I read in local news of someone being arrested months after the initial sale or sales of drugs to informants. Meanwhile, this dealer had all those extra months to get God knows how many more of our youth started on the road to addiction.

Yet, Gov. Jim Pillen has chosen to send our resources out of state. By the way who's paying for this?

Bruce Armstrong, Scottsbluff