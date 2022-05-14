Letter: Fiction is becoming fact

Only a day after the leak of the potential U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, Louisiana lawmakers proposed legislation making abortion punishable as murder. More states will likely do the same in the coming days.

While abortion is still legal in Nebraska, if Roe is overturned, several of Nebraska’s state senators will act quickly to try again to deny women dominion over their own bodies — saving women/girls from themselves because, after all, the legislators and many other elected Nebraska state office-holders are mostly older white guys who obviously know what’s best.

Margaret Atwood’s work of fiction is quickly becoming reality.

These new and proposed pro-birth laws are efforts to strip women of their rights and impinge when-it’s-convenient-religious beliefs onto others. It sounds like Saudi Arabia.

What about the legal penalties and enforcing accountability for the penises/men/boys responsible in part for the unintended pregnancy that cannot be terminated? Mandatory vasectomies come to mind.

Women/girls with means to do so will still have access to safe abortions if Roe is overturned. So, these laws will be more often enforced for groups where unintended pregnancy is most common like poor women and women without high school educations.

Under the banner of being so pro-life, we won’t do much in this country about universal healthcare and child care, living wages, mass killings at grade schools, affordable housing, clean air, etc., but, by God, we’re going to be sure women/girls have children they never intended to have.

Cynthia Peterson, Lincoln

