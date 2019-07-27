Much discussion in the political arena examines the pros and cons of abortion. Even so, among others, informed Christians usually never assent to terminating the life of an unborn child.
All children – born or unborn – are God’s sons and daughters even if rape perpetrators, the worst of scoundrels, induced their conception. Almighty God can create anything from nothing, even from scum.
The Old Testament narrates God’s working through circumstances of misbehavior: The Bible records Perez’s conception by Tamar disguised as a prostitute, and Bathsheba’s adulterous affair with David – yet, both women joined Jesus Christ’s lineage. Conception through deplorable means does not deter God’s love and purpose for a child.
All children are divinely framed by their Maker – created as humans in God’s own image. How can those who love God not love an unborn child formed in the Creator’s image – a child God loves immensely. We must see all human life as our Creator’s possessions. He forms us; He owns us.
Murder, including abortion, is immoral. Most everyone knows murder is wrong. Dehumanizing the Jews in Nazi Germany rationalized their demise in death chambers. Similarly, abortion-rights supporters dehumanize fetuses, justifying eliminating the unborn.
Do abortion precepts come from truth or feeling? Such precepts probably come from emotion, how we feel about life and unyielding, forced rationale.
Ronald Reagan once facetiously commented, "I’ve noticed all those in favor of abortion are already born." Authors Frank Turek and Norman Geisler responded: “Indeed, all pro-abortionists would become pro-life immediately if they found themselves back in the womb.”
We must boldly exclaim: The human fertilized ovum has the same God-given human rights as born children!
William Wolfram, Seward