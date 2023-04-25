I was pleased to read that the Lincoln Journal Star endorsed Bailey Feit for Lincoln City Council District 2. Before the primary I studied the candidates and appreciated her credentials in education and leadership, especially with her experience as a STEM pathways coordinator.

When I looked at her opponent, Tom Duden, I was at first impressed that he called himself a “Professor at Doane.” It only took a quick search to see that he was actually an “adjunct instructor” for “non-traditional students.” As a retired educator myself, I knew that was a misleading exaggeration of his occupation.

But digging a bit deeper was even more concerning. When asked by KOLN if he would be in favor of outlawing abortion by city ordinance, he stated, “I believe individual communities have a right in making such ordinances. I am prolife (sic), I would support and praise any movement to ban abortion.”

Even mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist has enough sense to dodge stating her extreme positions on reproductive health care while running for mayor. I definitely do not need my city council member inserting himself into my health care decisions.

Laurie Churchill, Lincoln