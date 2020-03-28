Letter, 3/29: 6 feet can save lives

I am an avid walker. Some of you might have seen me and thought me odd, walking briskly, often with a book or magazine in front of my face. I only moved to this city a couple years ago, but it's become a home and I care for it deeply.

In recent days, since the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has closed most of its facilities and downtown Lincoln has become much quieter, as the global pandemic has entered our community as well, many of us have been practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and World Health Organization. Many of us have also continued taking walks for our physical and mental health.

However, I have noticed so many folks have been ignoring the recommendation by the CDC and WHO that we maintain 6 feet of distance between us. Dog walkers merely pass one another on the sidewalk; people with kids in strollers amble by each other down a park pathway.

I beg you, for the health and safety of our community at large and the most vulnerable among us, please -- please -- take the 6-feet metric seriously. This pandemic is no joke, and the longer we let it spread, the longer we'll be putting people's health at risk, let alone dealing with the intense economic fallout of this situation.