I found a theory years ago that now seems obvious. It states simply that fear is the source of all anger — there is no other cause.

It seems particularly applicable in today’s social and political rhetoric whereby insults and condescension — the products of insecurity — have become common tools of discourse.

The reason that this connection is usually denied is, of course, egotistical in nature. Fear is universally seen as weakness while aggression is power.

With the advent of social media creating real-time communication across the globe, many of us scramble to be heard amid the chaos. The default position has become that it is better to be hated than ignored. This precept belies the nature of the Trumps, the Ye’s, the Westboro Baptists of the world who hold no genuine viability other than their talent to knock others down and wrestle headlines out of otherwise disabling self-doubt.

The current problem is the massive number of disciples who admire this ability in those they deem their leaders, living vicariously through the disruptive “strength” in which they excel.

All of this is largely evolutionary baggage, the result of tribalism that once secured an edge for survival. As evidence, look to the vast numbers who need to systematically label all those around them in order to organize the threats that expose their fear of inadequacy.

I try to be optimistic, but as long as we as a race remain unable to recognize and control this primitive thinking by actually cooperating for the common good, the future does not look promising.

Larry Claassen, Lincoln