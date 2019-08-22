In regards to a recent editorial ("Racial disparity in traffic stops shows change is needed," Aug. 14), police go where the crime is and they are doing an excellent job.
Why do we see more police cars in some parts of Lincoln? Is it because there is more crime in those areas? Who lives in high crime areas? The poor, minorities and criminals? What do crime, poverty and minorities have in common? A higher percentage of absent fathers.
"Young men who grow up in homes without fathers are twice as likely to end up in jail as those who come from traditional two-parent families," wrote Cynthia Harper of the University of Pennsylvania and Sara S. McLanahan of Princeton University in the Journal of Research on Adolescence.
Added anti-bias training won’t change the real reason why police go to where the crime is. Every time I see a crime reported, I ask myself – did the criminal have a father in their life? Most likely, they didn’t.
S. Wayne Smith, Lincoln