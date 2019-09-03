{{featured_button_text}}
In this 2018 file photo, corn grows in front of a barn near Ashland carrying a large Trump sign. The Trump administration is following through on a plan to allow year-round sales of gasoline mixed with 15% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the change Friday, ending a summertime ban imposed out of concerns for increased smog from the higher ethanol blend. The change also fulfills a pledge that President Donald Trump made to U.S. corn farmers to allow the higher ethanol sales year-round. 

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

One of the toughest parts of farming is coming to grips with how little you actually control in your business. Weather, markets and inputs are all factors beyond our control.

To succeed in this line of work, you learn to patiently deal with it all in stride. And I have.

However, 2019 has been a challenge; between bad weather, trade disruptions and baffling decisions on biofuels, my patience is running really low.

The final straw was President Trump’s recent decision to allow big oil companies to waive their legal requirements under the Renewable Fuels Standard. As a farmer who listened to the president’s profound support for the American farmer and ethanol just a few months ago in Iowa, I find this decision outrageous.

President Trump says he’s got our backs; that we’re patriots with unending support for him. While that may be true with some, I’d describe myself as a patriot with dwindling patience and faith in the president. In a year so full of uncertainty and endless hurdles, rural America needs the president to back up all his talk about farmers, not add to the hardships.

Control is a funny thing. We worry about the things we can’t control and fixate on things we can. Right now, I’m fixated on getting better policy decisions out of the White House.

Agriculture needs sound, stable policies right now. The future is hard to predict; come November 2020 my ballot will be cast for whomever can provide consistency.

Andy Jobman, Gothenburg

