Republicans have long demagogued Democrats by branding them as "socialists."
The Nebraska GOP tweeted last month, yet again, criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her “socialist policies.”
Sen. Ben Sasse has said, “Speaker Pelosi is raising money for socialists while she’s picking our pockets.”
The chutzpah of these statements is ironic and hypocritical.
Case in point: During the last two years American farmers have been given $27 billion in what can only be called socialist-welfare aid.
That’s in addition to the $20 billion in subsidies farmers already receive every year.
Nebraska farmers will collect about $700 million. That’s a healthy paycheck for not doing anything.
This bailout, supposedly, is to ease the burden of the failed Trump trade war, so the GOP doles out $27 billion of taxpayer money to farmers in one big welfare-laden socialist check.
I’m thinking that if you can’t sell your products on the open market because of disastrous policies of the man you helped elect to be president, "reaping what you sow" might be an fitting result.
I do realize that D.C. Republicans have tried to sell this giant pile of socialism as a “market faciliation program,” whatever that means.
It's just confounding that Sasse and his fellow Republicans, when speechifying, intensely oppose socialism, while hypocritically supporting those slices of socialism that better their own lives.
Can’t Sasse and the GOP at least construct a narrative that makes rational sense?
Richard Dale Sullivan, Lincoln