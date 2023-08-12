In the recent point/counterpoint over the next farm bill (LJS, July 30), neither Benjamin Powell nor Lily Roberts mentioned the impact of our trade policy on foreign countries. The question I ask is this: Does subsidized agriculture bring immigrants to our border?

In a discussion with economist John Perkins, author of “Confessions of an Economic Hitman,” he told me that the subsidies given to farmers here allow U.S. producers to undercut the competitive advantage Mexican campesinos have in producing a cheaper food supply.

Even though it is more expensive for American farmers to grow food than the Mexican farmers, the farm commodity subsidies allow Americans to sell their food cheaper to Mexicans. Mexican producers cannot afford to farm anymore, so they are forced under these circumstances to seek work elsewhere to pay the bills. Much of what they earn abroad is remitted to their families at home.

Immigrants do not wake up one morning and say, “I think I will go invade the U.S. today for a better life.” Are there jobs in Mexican cities? Maybe, but commercial and industrial jobs cost more to create than in agriculture, especially if ag jobs use human labor more than labor-saving machinery. Most emigrants hate leaving familiar homes for the hardships of their journey and the unknown and cruel reception here. Their presence among us is payback for the way U.S. policies negatively affect them.

We should do better. Consider the global consequences of our policies in light of our moral principles and fair play. Stop buying the bombastic fearmongering. Once we had a Good Neighbor policy toward Latin America. We should do that again by respecting the sovereignty of Latin American countries.

David McCreary, Lincoln