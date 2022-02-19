 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Farm Bureau got it right

Jim Pillen

Jim Pillen of Columbus, a Republican candidate for governor, speaks Tuesday over the noon hour at the Norfolk Regional Airport during a a fly-around tour of the state that began in Lincoln. Also shown are Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed Pillen, and former Gov. Kay Orr. COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

 COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

The recent Farm Bureau endorsement of Jim Pillen is more proof that he is the right candidate in this gubernatorial race. We need a candidate who sees that agriculture is what ties the state together, both rural and urban. These ties are both economic and value-driven.

Our next governor will need to focus on retaining young people in Nebraska. Our state has the lowest unemployment rate in the country at less than 2%, which means we are facing a labor shortage. Jim is running on a platform that includes helping young people develop professional skills through education and technical school that will add value to our agricultural base.

In addition to workforce development, Jim has the values and common sense to lead this state. He is a man of faith with deep convictions. He raised his family and built his business in Nebraska. He knows the importance of character and will work hard to protect our Nebraska values.

Rick Larson, Columbus

