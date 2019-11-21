My brother and I had the good fortune of attending the Wisconsin football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 16. I live just outside Madison, Wis., my brother lives in Des Moines, and neither of us had ever been to a game in Lincoln. Wow, what a trip it was. Extremely pleasant would be the best way to describe our short visit to your fine city.
Sure, our trip was made more fun because the Badgers came away with a hard-fought win. But, honestly, we were both extremely impressed by the warm and welcoming treatment we received consistently all across Lincoln, from gas stations to restaurants to walking through downtown on the way to the game.
We both proudly sported our Badger gear, of course, so I had a tiny bit of worry about verbal slams or worse coming our way.
It was all quite the opposite, really. I lost track of how many times someone noticed my Wisconsin sweatshirt and said, “Welcome to Lincoln. Enjoy your stay!” in one form or another. And sitting amidst thousands of Nebraska faithful in our seats was also amazingly stress-free, even when the game turned in favor of the Badgers.
If any of you ever visit Camp Randall in Madison, my hope is that you would have a similarly pleasant time. As you may have heard, we have a few issues with our Saturday gig at the Camp, mostly involving excessive drinking and vulgar chants from students. But we’re working on those things, and like Memorial Stadium, Camp Randall is a wonderful place to enjoy a big-time football game.
Madison is a fantastic city to visit, so please come when you can. Turns out, so is Lincoln. Thanks for a great time.
John Smalley, editor of the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison, Verona, Wis.