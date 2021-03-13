Letter: Fans deserve more transparency

Like most gifted scholarship athletes who leave their teams through the transfer portal or by simply quitting, today's college stars do not want to offend anyone and risk getting a bad reputation. As a result, honesty and transparency appear to give way to doting on their wonderful coaches, teammates, fans and experiences rather than spouting the truth.

Not to be outdone, the spurned coaches stand tall, close their eyes, grin and pretend to ignore the symbolic mud pies that are slung in the faces. Their strength of character, self-esteem, composure and self-control are under tremendous pressure, but they manage to say positive, face-saving things like "I appreciated the opportunity to coach 'Jocko,' who gave gave 100% effort to the team. His attitude, determination, and solid work ethic were constant sources of inspiration to his teammates and coaches. I wish him the best of luck and success wherever he decides to go."

But are we overlooking something here? If everything is so harmonious on both sides, why is there a parting of ways and possible greener pastures? The supportive fans who buy the tickets, do the cheering and mourn the losses are puzzled. Could it be that they deserve honest answers to the player attrition and desertions rather than the mushy love letters they are reading in the sports section?

Ronald Holscher, Ogallala

