Letter: Families can get support

Alzheimer’s disease is devastating – not only for the more than 5 million Americans living with the disease, but also for the 16 million family and friends serving as caregivers.

Here in Nebraska, there are more than 61,000 family caregivers. A recent tragedy in Lincoln highlights the overwhelming challenges many caregivers face. The caregiving needs for someone living with Alzheimer’s are extensive and increase over time – on average from four to eight years following a diagnosis.

Many family caregivers juggle competing priorities including work and other family responsibilities. Nebraska caregivers are stretched thin. Most could use help. As the director of programs for the Alzheimer’s Association in Nebraska, I hear the challenges and want everyone to know they are not alone. The association is here to help families through their journey.

The first place to start is the helpline: 800-272-3900. Master-level clinicians help provide next-step action, planning with families. They are available to help anytime and provide service in more than 200 languages.