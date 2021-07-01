Letter: Families can get support

Alzheimer’s disease is devastating – not only for the more than 5 million Americans living with the disease, but also for the 16 million family and friends serving as caregivers.
Here in Nebraska, there are more than 61,000 family caregivers. A recent tragedy in Lincoln highlights the overwhelming challenges many caregivers face. The caregiving needs for someone living with Alzheimer’s are extensive and increase over time – on average from four to eight years following a diagnosis.
Many family caregivers juggle competing priorities including work and other family responsibilities. Nebraska caregivers are stretched thin. Most could use help. As the director of programs for the Alzheimer’s Association in Nebraska, I hear the challenges and want everyone to know they are not alone. The association is here to help families through their journey.
The first place to start is the helpline: 800-272-3900. Master-level clinicians help provide next-step action, planning with families. They are available to help anytime and provide service in more than 200 languages.
I also ask all residents in our state to reach out and lend a hand. Run errands, help with a household chore, give caregivers a break by spending time with the person with dementia and educate yourself about the disease. The more you know, the easier it will be to help. Reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association to learn more and get involved. These small gestures can make a big difference and offer well-deserved support to those who give so much.