Letter, 2/2: Faith leads us to do right

Herb Friedman writes a stunning Local View ("Abortion not about religion," Jan. 24). I would be hard pressed to deny the passion that Herb and Brenda Friedman have for abortion rights.

It gives me great pause when a couple, in such a public way, admit their complicity in ending the life of their unborn child based on the possibility that he or she might have had a birth defect or disability.

This is real commitment to the abortion cause. It doesn't stop with the tragedy of their own child's death. They would have us believe that our most closely held religious beliefs have no place in the public square.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is no relationship between faith and reason. If you must be a person of faith, then by all means, do so in the privacy of your own home and certainly, wash your hands afterwards.

It is very troubling that a lawyer, despite his own closely held belief in a so-called "right to abortion," would make the argument that people like myself, believing God alone to be the arbiter of life and death, have no place in this debate.