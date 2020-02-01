Letter, 2/2: Faith leads us to do right

Herb Friedman writes a stunning Local View ("Abortion not about religion," Jan. 24). I would be hard pressed to deny the passion that Herb and Brenda Friedman have for abortion rights.
It gives me great pause when a couple, in such a public way, admit their complicity in ending the life of their unborn child based on the possibility that he or she might have had a birth defect or disability.
This is real commitment to the abortion cause. It doesn't stop with the tragedy of their own child's death. They would have us believe that our most closely held religious beliefs have no place in the public square.
There is no relationship between faith and reason. If you must be a person of faith, then by all means, do so in the privacy of your own home and certainly, wash your hands afterwards.
It is very troubling that a lawyer, despite his own closely held belief in a so-called "right to abortion," would make the argument that people like myself, believing God alone to be the arbiter of life and death, have no place in this debate.
Mr. Friedman has correctly identified the presence of real evil in this life. The fact that evil exists does not absolve me from doing the good as informed by faith. My answer, of course, is insufficient in a world where we have no need of God because we are gods.
In real sincerity, I pity Herb and Brenda, and I pray that God show them the same mercy that I am most certainly counting on.
Jeff Reimers, Seward