Letter: Faith breeds diverse opinions
Letter: Faith breeds diverse opinions

Texas Abortion Law Religion

Dozens of people protest the six-week abortion ban Sept 1 at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. 

 JAY JANNER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

In light of the horrific and restrictive anti-abortion legislation recently implemented in Texas, we must note the diversity of faith opinions regarding reproductive justice.

There exists a range of religious opinions considering abortion. Indeed, there is no universal moral consensus regarding when life actually begins,  therefore, state governments must not overturn the vital protections afforded women via the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

The inherent worth and dignity of a person is itself a spiritual precept -- yet it is one directly violated by extremist anti-choice legislation. Perhaps tellingly, abortion restrictions disparately impact communities of color and individuals from lower socioeconomic strata. This affront should offend any person of faith from any religious tradition.

For nearly 50 years, the national nonprofit Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice has advocated the diversity of faith opinions regarding abortion and the subsequent need to fully honor human agency and decision-making.

The Nebraska state affiliate, Nebraska Religious Council for Reproductive Freedom, promotes a pro-faith, pro-family and pro-choice mission that encompasses multiple faith traditions, and as a board member, I write on the board's behalf.

These two organizations and others like them counter anti-choice zealots who claim there is "only one" spiritual lens through which abortion must be viewed.

Let us recall the powerful words of theologian Monica A. Coleman: “Salvation is the insurrectionary and revolutionary process of challenging the status quo and demanding equality and inclusion.” Amen!

Trey Coley Lusk, Lincoln

