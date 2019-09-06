I was disheartened, discouraged and disappointed when I read the Journal Star's report on the Fairness Ordinance ("Fairness Ordinance not likely up for vote," Sept. 4), which would prohibit discrimination against LGBT persons in housing, employment and public accommodation.
It seems that many believe that folks in Lincoln think that someone should be banned from those possibilities for which they in all other ways are qualified.
I believe that the majority here wants our family members, friends and neighbors, as well as those we don’t know, to be able to exercise the rights everyone else is allowed.
Almost without exception, the persons I’ve known in Lincoln try to live in agreement with the directive to “love one another.” I’m in favor of loving one another, too.
Judith Gibson, Lincoln