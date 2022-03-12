Letter: Fairness ordinance isn't fair

We were raised to treat everyone with dignity and respect regardless of any characteristic that made a person different from us. We, in turn, raised our children with the same value system. We weren’t told to do this. We knew it was the right thing to do; it’s a core building block of shaping a child into a productive adult.

What we’ve witnessed or experienced in the last couple of years has reduced this country to tribal warfare.

The City Council’s new Fairness Ordinance does not help. As written, its language is too vague, broad in its scope, and far-reaching in its impact. This ordinance redefines sex and gender and threatens significant fines for those individuals and organizations that communicate an alternative definition, especially if such communication is perceived to have caused harm.

Do we really need another “difference” to focus on? The leaders of our city should be looking for ways to bring us together as human beings, not insisting that we focus on the many things that make us different.

Isn’t there enough strife in our lives? Must we manufacture more? How about we be “old-fashioned” and treat everyone with dignity and respect regardless of any characteristic that makes them different than us? We are, first and foremost, human beings; we all have the same rights, privileges and desires as every other human being on the planet. If each one of us makes a personal decision to act like a good human being, we might make some progress.

Doug and Jeanne Walker, Lincoln

