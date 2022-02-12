Letter: Fairness ordinance good for city

I was heartened to read “Fairness ordinance proposal is back” (Jan. 28). I congratulate council member Sändra Washington and others for bringing the ordinance forward. This revision of Title XI adds protections against discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

The revisions to the code also add protections against discrimination on the basis of marital status, military status and veteran status; strengthen coverage for people with disabilities; update the definition of race to include hair texture and hairstyles; and update the definition of national origin to include tribal affiliation.

These changes make Lincoln a better place for all of us. I urge everyone to write to the council supporting the revisions and council members to adopt them.

Barbara DiBernard, Lincoln

