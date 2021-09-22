 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fair part of what makes state
0 Comments

Letter: Fair part of what makes state

  • 0
Combine rides 3.jpg

A steady line of fairgoers waits to get a free combine ride Sunday at the Nebraska State Fair. 

 Jeff Bahr

Whether in Field of Dreams or live on stage, if there ever were a man that can consistently bring me to tears, it’s Kevin Costner because of his sincerity, unprententiousness and smile.

I want to give a huge shout out of thanks to state fair Executive Director Bill Ogg and Gary Kubicek, director of marketing and staff, for bringing Kevin Costner and his band to the Nebraska State Fair.

Clearly, when Costner hit the stage he felt the mutual exchange of energy, excitement and appreciation for being there. His long, most cordial, warm, generous, ever-smiling champagne “toast” closing made it appear he didn’t want to leave, either. 

Ever since my fourth-grade school trip to Lincoln and the State Capitol, Morrill Hall and the Historical Society, I’ve felt that should be a part of every Nebraskans' rite of passage. Many years have passed, but now I believe that a game-day experience at Memorial Stadium and the Nebraska State Fair be added.

Visiting those places will help you realize that Nebraska's greatness.

I cannot help but think as Costner was leaving, he asked himself, "Is this heaven?" and again heard the voice saying, "No. It is Nebraska."

Randy Lukasiewicz, Omaha

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A message of inclusion
Letters

Letter: A message of inclusion

  • Updated

I was pleased to read the recent article about disabled educator Rachel Veenendaal holding Lincoln Public Schools accountable for their employ…

Letter: A nation without unity
Letters

Letter: A nation without unity

As I reflected on the horrendous events of 9/11, I am reminded of the sacrifices that were made by so many on that day, for the next 20 years,…

Letter: City streets in bad shape
Letters

Letter: City streets in bad shape

  • Updated

As a visitor to your city, I find it remarkable that people spend thousands of dollars to drive cars on the streets of your city. Their condit…

Letter: Mixed message on vaccines
Letters

Letter: Mixed message on vaccines

  • Updated

Gov. Pete Ricketts does not want to mandate vaccine now that one has approval. My question is, what's the difference between it and mandating …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News