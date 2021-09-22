Letter: Fair part of what makes state

Whether in Field of Dreams or live on stage, if there ever were a man that can consistently bring me to tears, it’s Kevin Costner because of his sincerity, unprententiousness and smile.

I want to give a huge shout out of thanks to state fair Executive Director Bill Ogg and Gary Kubicek, director of marketing and staff, for bringing Kevin Costner and his band to the Nebraska State Fair.

Clearly, when Costner hit the stage he felt the mutual exchange of energy, excitement and appreciation for being there. His long, most cordial, warm, generous, ever-smiling champagne “toast” closing made it appear he didn’t want to leave, either.

Ever since my fourth-grade school trip to Lincoln and the State Capitol, Morrill Hall and the Historical Society, I’ve felt that should be a part of every Nebraskans' rite of passage. Many years have passed, but now I believe that a game-day experience at Memorial Stadium and the Nebraska State Fair be added.

Visiting those places will help you realize that Nebraska's greatness.

I cannot help but think as Costner was leaving, he asked himself, "Is this heaven?" and again heard the voice saying, "No. It is Nebraska."

Randy Lukasiewicz, Omaha

