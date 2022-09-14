Letter: Failure to escape the past

After Nebraska’s volleyball team had been named as the nation’s 2022 preseason No. 1 team, the Big Ten Network featured an interview with head coach and often “elite eight,” “fabulous four” finisher and four-time national champion John Cook.

Cook was asked what challenges he faced and how he overcame them to continue his successful career.

To paraphrase, Cook replied that he had to constantly “evolve” and “adjust” to his players' changing needs.

Now, Charles Herbster, after providing the seed money to create a PAC, stated that even though he lost his bid for the governor’s office, “I fully remain active in fighting for conservative values our state and country were founded on," and that his PAC will "educate voters on policy issues and important legislation while promoting conservative values to make Nebraska Good Life Great.’”

I quickly differentiated between a winner, John Cook, and Nebraska’s current run of the party of “less governments,” “plutocrats” and “autocrats” who wish to use government to force “traditional Christian conservative values” upon every Nebraskan.

Herbster’s hobnobbing with Donald J. Trump tells me all I need to know about how he will educate voters about policy issues and “conservative values”!

His wealth does not hide his lack of knowledge of what George Norris meant as he spoke of serving differing local interests with a nonpartisan unicameral nor that young adults do not care what “conservative values” Nebraska was founded on back in 1867.

In 2022, they care about academic freedom, health care, housing, preschool, the arts, diversity, childcare, climate change, CRT, seeking the truth, intelligent leadership and an equal opportunity to succeed.

As Bill Connelly, an ESPN staff member writes, “When you cannot escape the past, it’s impossible to effectively plan for the future.”

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar