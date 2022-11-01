Letter: Facts are clear; Condon is pick

I have been amused to read several recent letters to the editor endorsing Adam Morfeld for Lancaster County Attorney. The term “fake it ‘til you make it” comes to mind. Let’s be clear about the facts of the case.

Fact: The county attorney’s office is responsible for making all decisions about who to prosecute or not in Lancaster County and in Lincoln.

Fact: The county attorney’s office is responsible for trying or settling all the cases it prosecutes.

Fact: Adam Morfeld has never tried a criminal case in court.

Fact: Pat Condon has tried over 100 criminal cases working for and or leading the county attorney’s office.

Fact: As county attorney the last four years, Pat Condon has led, advised and mentored 39 attorneys and has far more legal management experience than Morfeld.

A court may have ruled Morfeld is qualified to run for county attorney, so the choice between Condon and Morfeld is really about who is more qualified. The facts of the case clearly prove Condon is best qualified to continue serving as our county attorney.

Maybe instead of running for an office he is not qualified for, Mr. Morfeld should apply to work in our county attorney’s office, where he can earn the qualifications and experience he needs to serve successfully as county attorney someday in the future.

Paul Huebner, Lincoln