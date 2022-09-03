Letter: Facing climate change

To choose not to take seriously the fact that the economy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the environment is to ignore the observable, empirical evidence: the planet is setting new policy with dire, unpredictable consequences.

We can make bold, difficult adjustments or the planet will. Continuing to be dense and slow to accept these two options is so plainly perilous to existence. We need a citizenry that elects those who can speak and act on this reality.

Sacrifice and acceptance of change to our way of life is required. Listen and support those who can lead us to face the immense challenge upon us. All life— and, yes, the economy — depends on it.

Phip Ross, Lincoln