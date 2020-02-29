Letter, 3/1: Extremist voices can't prevail

I was disappointed to see protests by extreme anti-gun control activists in our state Capitol. Many of them claimed any gun restrictions infringed on their rights, and a few even carried their semi-automatic rifles into the building. Many senators described the atmosphere as tense and intimidating.

I am a gun owner who enjoys target shooting. I was raised in a family from rural Nebraska and Montana. I have tremendous respect for the rights of responsible gun owners.

I also proudly served on the National School Walkout Committee at Lincoln Northeast. I believe in common-sense gun regulation like background checks and red flag laws.

I also oppose an emerging gun culture that is more about anti-government paranoia and being as extreme as possible than the culture of hunting, target shooting and reasonable self-defense familiar to me.

It is time for the loudest, most obnoxious voices to stop dominating over the majority supporting responsible gun regulations and a reasonable gun culture. We must reject the false choice between sensible gun controls and gun rights and support the proposed legislation that, with due process, will keep people from harming themselves or others with firearms.

Chris Russert, Lincoln

