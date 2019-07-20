Linda Jackson Hoke wrote about how "the left" hates Donald Trump in her letter ("Anti-Trump cartoon misses president's Korea success," July 13). I'm sure she's on the high ground, because after all, no one on "the right" said anything bad about Barack Obama during his presidency.
Nope, no one accused him of being a foreigner, or being a Muslim (as if non-terroristic Islam is a problem), or a tyrant or depicted him as a monkey. I didn't hear any nonsense about how he'll take our guns away, or enslave the White race, or convert us all to Muslims. And certainly Congress didn't try to kill Obamacare 35 times after it became law.
None of that at all! Good job, righties!
In all seriousness, I dread the upcoming presidential election, because these elections have gotten progressively worse and nastier for as long as I can remember, which is back to the 1980s.
Sure, I expect some animosity, but "Lock her up"? When did it come to this? Do the two political camps really have to think that the "other side" is the spawn of Satan and try to tear them down at all cost?
As long as this is the case, America will not be great again.
Christopher Carl Heckman, Lincoln