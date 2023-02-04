I am writing to urge the Legislature to please support LB419. This bill extends Medicaid postpartum care for new mothers from 2 to 12 months and is critical for both new mothers and their families.

Often serious health complications, some even life-threatening, can occur for several months after giving birth. This bill would not only extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months but would align the mother’s coverage with that of her baby, as infants born with Medicaid benefits are guaranteed coverage through the first year of life. Simply stated, the passage of this bill just makes sense.

Support of LB419 is widespread as evidenced by several state senators as co-sponsors. As a mother, grandmother and retired health professional, I respectfully urge the Legislature to expedite the passage of this very important piece of legislation.

Jill Duis, Odell