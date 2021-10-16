Letter: Expert advocacy is needed

Shame on the Journal Star article "Health education standards process under fire," on Oct. 12.

Implicit throughout the piece is the insinuation that it's improper for local leaders or nonprofits like Lisa Schulze or Planned Parenthood to advocate for one set of health standards but appropriate for another group to advocate for the opposite. If the Catholic Conference is allowed to advocate for their views, so is Planned Parenthood. The process is imperfect, but not in the way the article suggests.

Advocacy is not the same as backroom dealing. Advocates fight for their positions and those they serve, often at the policymaker level. Educating public officials on issues and guiding them in how to use their positions of power to serve others is an essential component to a healthy society. Most elected officials are not experts in every aspect of every issue they deal with. They need advocates to speak up so that they can make informed decisions.