Letter: Experience matters; vote for Schorr

Experience matters when it comes to county government, and Deb Schorr has 20 years of experience serving on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. As the former chief administrative officer to the board, I had a front-row seat to the outstanding service she provides to the citizens of Lancaster County.

When Deb joined the board, she quickly gained the trust of her fellow commissioners and staff members. She steadily gained the experience needed to understand the complexities of county government and effectively administer the statutory duties of the board. Her accomplishments are too numerous to list in this letter, but a few of her significant contributions should be noted.

Deb is a fiscal conservative who fights to keep down property taxes. She takes an active role in the annual budget process to make sure tax dollars are spent wisely, supports intergovernmental cooperation to guarantee the most effective use of limited public resources and advocates against the creation of new unfunded mandates by the Legislature.

She understands a small investment in human services prevention programs today can pay for itself many times over by reducing the need for future public safety services which the county is mandated to provide.

In fact, public safety is where Deb has made another significant contribution. As our community grows, public safety costs have skyrocketed. In response, Deb took the lead in organizing an advisory committee known as the Justice Council. The purpose of the Justice Council is to facilitate discussion and cooperation among the public and private entities involved in the criminal justice system, thereby increasing effectiveness while keeping down costs.

Experience matters, and so does character. Deb is devoted to her family and dedicated to serving our community. Deb Schorr should be reelected to the Lancaster County Board.

Kerry P. Eagan, Lincoln

