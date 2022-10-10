Letter: Experience matters in attorney race

We are 49 current and former deputy county attorneys, and we do not write on behalf of partisan politics. We write to implore voters to recognize the importance of having an experienced county attorney.

A county attorney is required to master several areas of law. He or she must defend the taxpayer in civil lawsuits, rescue children from abusive homes, assist single parents with child support, and — most importantly — protect the community by prosecuting dangerous criminals. This requires the county attorney to be personally active in the courtroom and have real experience practicing law.

As the current elected County Attorney, former Chief Deputy, and former Deputy, Pat Condon has served Lancaster County citizens from inside the courtroom for over 30 years. Throughout his career, Pat has personally prosecuted the most dangerous criminals to protect our community.

While elections are often divided on party lines, the county attorney must be decided on qualifications alone. No one chooses a doctor, financial adviser or attorney based upon that professional’s political party. Actual qualifications matter when making the important decisions.

Two distinct choices are presented. We encourage voters to evaluate which candidate’s qualifications are worthy of support. The legal community and law enforcement have shown their support for Pat because they know experience matters.

In November, voters must decide whether they want an actual practicing attorney with over three decades of experience as Lancaster County’s chief legal adviser, or a term-limited politician with no courtroom experience.

Greg Ariza, Barbara Armstead, Brittany Behrens, Candace Berens, Jenna Berg, Ashley Bohnet, Carolyn Bosn, Ryan Brown, Charlie Byrd, Jason Cooper, Sam Cooper, Doug Cyr, Ryan Decker, Kerry Eagan, Tom Fox, Tom Gage, Amy Goodro, Kayla Hathcote, Amy Jacobsen, David Johnson, Joe Kelly, Dani Kerr, Maureen Lamski, Maureen Larsen, Jeremy Lavene, Jeff Mathers, Sarah McGowan Emery, Matt Mellor, Haley Messerschmidt, Eric Miller, Tyson Moodie, James Morris, Julie Mruz, Jessica Murphy, Mary Norrie, Bruce Prenda, Erica Pruess, Chris Reid, Jim Rocke, Amber Schlote, Steve Schmidt, Morgan Smith, Eric Synowicki, Jordan Talsma, Mike Thew, Chris Turner, John Ward, Shelby Yost, and Dan Zieg