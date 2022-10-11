 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Experience matters for county attorney

To fulfill the duties of the office, a competent county attorney needs more than just a flashy smile. In contrast to his opponent, Pat Condon, our county attorney, is a seasoned courtroom veteran, a sound administrator and a capable counselor at law.

Among many other cases, Pat personally handled the successful prosecution of Felipe Vasquez, the man who murdered Officer Mario Herrera. On both the criminal and civil sides of his office, he has assembled a fine staff of aggressive prosecutors and competent legal counselors.

Over the years, he and his staff have provided the County Board and other county officials with reliable and timely advice. Unlike his Democratic counterparts in other areas of the country, Pat is enforcing the laws as written and keeping the criminals off the streets.

Over my years as Lincoln city attorney, I worked with a number of fine Lancaster County attorneys. Pat ranks with the best. Don’t elect a smile; reelect a real county attorney who needs no on-the-job training.

Bill Austin, Lincoln

