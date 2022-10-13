Letter: Experience matters for county attorney

I celebrated my 30th year as an attorney in Nebraska last month, with a practice that has me trying cases all over the great state of Nebraska. What I’ve learned from my time in the courtroom is that there is absolutely no substitute for trial experience in my civil practice or as a prosecutor.

Sen. Adam Morfeld is a bright, articulate member of the Nebraska Legislature, but it would be a huge mistake for the citizens of Lancaster County to elect him Lancaster County Attorney. In great contrast to County Attorney Pat Condon who has spent 32 years putting bad people in jail, Morfeld has almost never appeared as a lawyer in a courtroom.

We also don’t need to speculate about what happens when voters elect a progressive chief prosecutor, as we have examples all over the nation of cities that have gone that route, only to see crime run rampant. If we elect a progressive county attorney who has no experience prosecuting criminal cases, we will likely see that crime wave spike to a point where living in Lincoln is like living in Portland or New York City. I urge the citizens of Lancaster County to vote for current County Attorney Pat Condon as a matter of basic public safety.

Steve Mossman, Lincoln