 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Experience matters for county attorney

  • 0

I celebrated my 30th year as an attorney in Nebraska last month, with a practice that has me trying cases all over the great state of Nebraska. What I’ve learned from my time in the courtroom is that there is absolutely no substitute for trial experience in my civil practice or as a prosecutor.

Sen. Adam Morfeld is a bright, articulate member of the Nebraska Legislature, but it would be a huge mistake for the citizens of Lancaster County to elect him Lancaster County Attorney. In great contrast to County Attorney Pat Condon who has spent 32 years putting bad people in jail, Morfeld has almost never appeared as a lawyer in a courtroom.

We also don’t need to speculate about what happens when voters elect a progressive chief prosecutor, as we have examples all over the nation of cities that have gone that route, only to see crime run rampant. If we elect a progressive county attorney who has no experience prosecuting criminal cases, we will likely see that crime wave spike to a point where living in Lincoln is like living in Portland or New York City. I urge the citizens of Lancaster County to vote for current County Attorney Pat Condon as a matter of basic public safety.

People are also reading…

Steve Mossman, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Morality police of our own

Letter: Morality police of our own

Iranians are protesting the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was arrested and killed by the Morality Police for violating Islamic dr…

Letter: Vote for common sense

Letter: Vote for common sense

Historically, the principles of the Republican Party included personal freedoms, smaller government, lower taxes and family. I don’t think my …

Letter: Fischer all in for Walker

Letter: Fischer all in for Walker

I look forward to Herschel Walker, at some point, returning the endorsement favor that Sen. Deb Fischer gave him. He can even use most of her …

Letter: Pansing Brooks will listen

Letter: Pansing Brooks will listen

In Mike Flood’s recent debate with Democrat Patty Pansing-Brooks, he denounced President Biden’s college student loan forgiveness. "Electricia…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News