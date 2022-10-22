 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Experience can't be only factor

To all the Pat Condon-voters who have written in this paper on the topic of “experience” in office: Your reason to vote for Condon for re-election as county attorney is that he has more experience than Adam Morfeld.

I expect you’ll also be voting for Lierion Gaylor-Baird in the spring election? She has way more experienced than any opponent when it comes to running a city. I also assume you’re going to vote for Carol Blood for governor, as she has many more legislative hours on the books versus Jim Pillen.

By your logic, I know you all voted for President Biden in the last election, as being the one with more time in office, thus more experience.

I assume you’re rooting for Raphael Warnock in Georgia, Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire, Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada, Katie Hobbs and Mark. Kelly in Arizona.

Using experience alone for a reason to vote for someone? Is this all Mr. Condon, with his years of service, have inspired you to write about? I could write columns about the hard work and determination, the values and the character of Mr. Morfeld. He deserves our vote on so much more than the myopia of time spent sitting in a seat.

James Benes, Lincoln

