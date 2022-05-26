 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Expand Social Security benefits

U.S. Capitol

Flags fly Tuesday in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 1, 2019.

 JOSE LUIS MAGANA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

May is Older Americans Month and to improve the retirement security of all older Americans, Congress must expand Social Security by providing an across-the-board increase for every current and future beneficiary. Expanding benefits for everyone will give retirees a livable wage and also boost the economy, since retirees spend most of their benefits locally.

Eliminating the Social Security tax cap for people making more than $400,000 annually will pay for this expansion. It would also keep the wealthiest Americans from paying an even smaller percentage of their income into Social Security over time.

Passing HR 5723, "The Social Security 2100 Act: A Sacred Trust," would accomplish this. If politicians tried to live on just the average Social Security benefit for a month, they would understand why we need to expand it.

Al Mumm, Waterloo, president, Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans

