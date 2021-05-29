 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Expand rental assistance program
0 comments

Letter: Expand rental assistance program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Affordable Housing, 10.6

The city has begun construction on 42 affordable housing units at Canopy and N streets. In her State of the City on Tuesday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the city will help create 5,000 units of affordable housing over the next decade.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

As Americans cautiously return to normal life activities, stable and affordable housing for millions of renters remains out of reach. The pandemic has exacerbated our underlying housing crisis.

Thousands of households are getting evicted, and many are at risk of experiencing homelessness because they can't pay the rent. The U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey estimates that 48.5% of renters in Nebraska have no confidence to only moderate confidence in their ability to pay next month’s rent.

For households with children, the outlook is even more bleak. According to the survey estimates, approximately 75% of renter households with children had no to moderate confidence in their ability to pay next month’s rent. Despite the desperate and real need, federal rental assistance only goes to one in four eligible renters due to inadequate funding.

President Biden has proposed building affordable housing in the U.S., but Congress must do more by expanding rental assistance to all eligible renters so millions of families can keep a roof over their head.

Housing Choice Vouchers, America's largest rental assistance program, allow low-income renters to find safe housing they otherwise cannot afford. Studies show that families with stable housing earn higher wages and have better health and education outcomes.

I urge our federal representatives, Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith, to expand rental assistance to all eligible renters in economic recovery legislation this year.

Jamy Rentschler, Lincoln

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Dark days and denial
Letters

Letter: Dark days and denial

  • Updated

Good for Elizabeth Hughes ("Republicans can do better," May 20), and for two members of our congressional delegation ("Fortenberry, Bacon vote…

Letter: GOP trying to change history
Letters

Letter: GOP trying to change history

  • Updated

The current McCarthyism — Kevin’s, not Joe’s — engaged in by so-called Republicans, the latest iteration of “reality control” — "doublethink" …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News