Letter: Expand rental assistance program

As Americans cautiously return to normal life activities, stable and affordable housing for millions of renters remains out of reach. The pandemic has exacerbated our underlying housing crisis.

Thousands of households are getting evicted, and many are at risk of experiencing homelessness because they can't pay the rent. The U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey estimates that 48.5% of renters in Nebraska have no confidence to only moderate confidence in their ability to pay next month’s rent.

For households with children, the outlook is even more bleak. According to the survey estimates, approximately 75% of renter households with children had no to moderate confidence in their ability to pay next month’s rent. Despite the desperate and real need, federal rental assistance only goes to one in four eligible renters due to inadequate funding.

President Biden has proposed building affordable housing in the U.S., but Congress must do more by expanding rental assistance to all eligible renters so millions of families can keep a roof over their head.

Housing Choice Vouchers, America's largest rental assistance program, allow low-income renters to find safe housing they otherwise cannot afford. Studies show that families with stable housing earn higher wages and have better health and education outcomes.