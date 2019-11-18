I’m a student at Creighton University. I’ve been involved in civic engagement surrounding health care justice for the last few years throughout Nebraska.
My passion for health care justice evolved at a young age as a sick child needing a kidney transplant. My insurance allowed me to receive quality care, and I am now a healthy young adult.
There are many Nebraskans who aren’t able to receive critical care or insurance because of the financial and systematic limitations present in our modern-day health care system.
I canvassed on street corners and post offices to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot during the summer of 2018 and was elated to see Initiative 427 pass in November 2018. However, I was incensed when I found out about the Department of Health and Human Services’ plan, also known as a Section 1115 waiver, which will delay Medicaid expansion.
Nebraskans do not need or want a complex experiment. We need basic access to care.
Now is the time to contact Gov. Pete Ricketts to tell him why Medicaid expansion matters to you. We expect Medicaid to be expanded as voters intended: swiftly and effectively, without barriers to coverage.
Claire Johnson, Omaha