Letter: Expand dates for fireworks sales

Again, as we approach the Fourth of July, the city of Lincoln is overlooking a source of revenue. One must assume that our city has all the money it needs since revenue-raising opportunity is consistently ignored.

Fireworks went on sale in most of Nebraska on June 25. Residents of Lincoln can drive a short distance from Lincoln and acquire any Nebraska-legal fireworks. It is also visually and aurally obvious that many of our citizens acquire fireworks prior to the two-day period that Lincoln allows for its sales.

By paying our law enforcement officers some overtime, I suspect that the revenue gathered from the $100 to $500 fines would partially or entirely offset that cost and deter early firing.

Various City Council members since 2010 have correctly observed that allowing all Nebraska-legal fireworks to be sold in Lincoln would keep more of the sales tax money in Lincoln. Then, as well as yearly thereafter, the council has lost the sales tax revenue from June 25 to July 2.

I suggest that the City Council reconsider the sales dates for fireworks in Lincoln to coincide with most of the state and bring in the lost revenue. Our horrible sidewalks and streets would be a good use for the extra revenue.

Bruce Abernethy, Lincoln

