Letter: Exhibit No. 1 for teaching CRT

The letter from UNL student Garrett Cantrell ("Critical race theory wrong for NU," Aug. 12) is, in my mind, exhibit No. 1 for why teaching critical race theory is so needed in all our school systems.

Mr. Cantrell wrote: "CRT is a racist ideology that teaches students to hate each other on the basis of race and to hate their country." I totally disagree with that understanding of CRT.

Perhaps it would be comforting if our history showed that the good white settlers came here in a blaze of glory, didn't take the land of Natives and put them on reservations, didn't use slaves to do the grunt work and allowed all people the right to vote in free and fair elections, but none of that happened.

In my opinion, the attempt to block the teaching of CRT and other so-called "liberal" theories is a continued effort to limit the right to vote of various minorities in our country and maintain the dominance of us "good folks." We might be wise to recognize that, in the not-too-distant future, we white people will be a minority.

Clifford Reynolds, Beatrice

