Letter: Exhibit No. 1 for teaching CRT
Letter: Exhibit No. 1 for teaching CRT

What is critical race theory?

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s.

It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation's institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

The architects of the theory argue that the United States was founded on the theft of land and labor and that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race. Proponents also believe race is culturally invented, not biological.

Kimberlé Crenshaw, executive director of the African American Policy Forum, a social justice think tank based in New York City, was one of the early proponents. Initially, she says, it was “simply about telling a more complete story of who we are.”

 AP FILE

The letter from UNL student Garrett Cantrell ("Critical race theory wrong for NU," Aug. 12) is, in my mind, exhibit No. 1 for why teaching critical race theory is so needed in all our school systems.

Mr. Cantrell wrote: "CRT is a racist ideology that teaches students to hate each other on the basis of race and to hate their country." I totally disagree with that understanding of CRT.

Perhaps it would be comforting if our history showed that the good white settlers came here in a blaze of glory, didn't take the land of Natives and put them on reservations, didn't use slaves to do the grunt work and allowed all people the right to vote in free and fair elections, but none of that happened.

In my opinion, the attempt to block the teaching of CRT and other so-called "liberal" theories is a continued effort to limit the right to vote of various minorities in our country and maintain the dominance of us "good folks." We might be wise to recognize that, in the not-too-distant future, we white people will be a minority.

Clifford Reynolds, Beatrice

