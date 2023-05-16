Two University of Nebraska political science professors have offered their analysis of the recent mayoral race. Both agreed that money wasn’t that important even though it was the costliest mayor’s race in Lincoln’s history.

Professor Kevin Smith noted, “I think sometimes people over-emphasize the impact money can have in a campaign.”(LJS, May 7)

Professor John Hibbing’s analysis was similar, “It is easy to overestimate the role of money.” (Nebraska Examiner May 5)

I would offer a counter-analysis. The mayoral race had everything to do with money.

It would seem Hibbing and Smith failed to take note of the likelihood that Suzanne Geist would not have entered into the mayoral race if she had not been assured financial backing by hard-right, big money contributors, Pete Ricketts and the Peed family. This is taking into consideration Geist had no background in public administration or Lincoln city government, she held extreme social and political positions and was not known to be an adept campaigner.

Without the big-money and dark-money tactics, there may have been space for a center-right Republican candidate to emerge. The results of the election could have been very different.

This election is one more example why Nebraska needs to revise its campaign finance laws.

Kate High, Lincoln