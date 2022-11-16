Letter: Evnen's efforts appreciated

I first met Bob Evnen when we worked together on Lavon Crosby’s first campaign for the Unicameral. One of my favorite memories of that campaign is “sniping” Lavon’s yard signs at 2 a.m. the day of the election to help draw attention to them on Election Day.

It’s been fascinating to watch Bob’s interest in politics, not just as a politician, but as a political scientist who is interested in every aspect of how our great democracy works.

For decades, long before he held any political office, Bob has shown up to watch ballots being counted and assure their veracity.

During the four-plus terms I served on the Lincoln Board of Education, Bob was always one of my co-chairs and was always there on election night, watching while ballots were counted.

So of course it makes sense that he should wind up as our secretary of state, assuring that our elections are honest and reveal how voters actually voted.

During the last few years, as election results nationally have been more and more criticized, I have been particularly grateful that Bob Evnen is in charge of our Nebraska elections. We are lucky to have a man of Bob’s character, experience and love of democracy as our secretary of state.

Bob Evnen’s incredible qualifications are the best argument against term limits. We would be well served to have Bob working for us as long as possible.

Thank you, Bob Evnen, for your dedicated service to Nebraskans.

Doug Evans, Lincoln