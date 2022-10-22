Letter: Everybody should get a swing

The article about 6-man baseball (Oct. 15) reminded me of a change we made to softball rules at a grade school military academy.

I noticed some obvious problems with the 50-minute class. One team could stay at bat the whole period, and the opposition would never get a turn. I also saw a few kids sitting down in the outfield from boredom. Because each turn at bat could take a long time, something had to be done.

The simple change was this: The team at bat selected their own pitcher whose job it was to offer three good pitches per batter. After three misses or foul balls, the batter was out. The inning was over when the pitcher got his chance at bat, and the runs were counted.

The best pitchers helped each teammate make contact on the first or second swing. The pace was fast, and every student got to the plate. Everybody loved it! Even the least athletic players had a solid chance to get a hit.

The action was shared equally by the batters and the fielders. Every pitch created interest and anticipation.

I was very proud of the activity this created because we were learning to play softball while cheering for everybody to hit the ball.

In this year of politics, I'm in favor of people who can use their ideas to engage voters and help us understand the value of our efforts to learn. Sadly, it seems that Jim Pillen wants to suppress voter knowledge by not sharing his ideas. A fair debate should be easy. Maybe he’s got only one swing left?

Keith Larsen, Lincoln