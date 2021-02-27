 Skip to main content
Letter: Every vote should count
Letter: Every vote should count

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

I am opposed to changing our electoral voting system in the state of Nebraska unless it is in lockstep with a change to the entire national Electoral College.

In November, I voted in my 13th presidential election. I have never cast a vote that helped to elect a president although I have voted for successful Democratic presidents while living in Nebraska.

Ironically, my first time voting for president in 1972, I lived in California when it was not a solid Democratic stronghold, and the state cast its electoral votes for Richard Nixon.

The Electoral College is in need of change but only if it becomes something that values every vote in every state and doesn’t leave it up to certain swing states. That is where our efforts should be.

Tom Meyer, Lincoln

