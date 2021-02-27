Letter: Every vote should count

I am opposed to changing our electoral voting system in the state of Nebraska unless it is in lockstep with a change to the entire national Electoral College.

In November, I voted in my 13th presidential election. I have never cast a vote that helped to elect a president although I have voted for successful Democratic presidents while living in Nebraska.

Ironically, my first time voting for president in 1972, I lived in California when it was not a solid Democratic stronghold, and the state cast its electoral votes for Richard Nixon.

The Electoral College is in need of change but only if it becomes something that values every vote in every state and doesn’t leave it up to certain swing states. That is where our efforts should be.

Tom Meyer, Lincoln

