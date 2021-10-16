Letter: Even bigger number in perspective

Dominique Cheenne's letter ("A big number in perspective," Oct. 10) talked about how big the 10-year, $3.5 trillion human infrastructure bill is, but I have another number for you -- $270 trillion. That's the CBO's estimate of total GDP for the next 10 years -- $3.5 trillion is just 1.3% of that.

Cheenne's argument is also disingenuous when claiming the spending impact won't be felt for a generation.

Expanded Medicare benefits for dental, hearing and vision, allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices like every other insurance plan and closing the Medicaid gap in the remaining states would benefit tens of millions of retirees and low income workers almost immediately.

Child tax credits are already benefiting families. Universal preschool and child care subsidies would help families now. If it takes a generation for those children to benefit society, so be it. It is an investment in our future.